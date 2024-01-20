MBSS robotics team in search of sponsorships in Kelowna, West Kelowna

After losing out in the finals of the 2023 Canadian Pacific Regional Qualifier last year, the Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary Robotics team is back and they're looking for another shot to compete for gold in Victoria.

The only problem is the team is in need of sponsorships to help fill the costs of the competition.

“Last year we came in as finalists in the Pacific Regional Qualifier in Victoria, so this year our goal is to build on that success from last year and try and keep that momentum,” said Team Business Leader Tyler Rubis.

“Fundraising is probably the most important part of this whole thing. It’s expensive. Registration for the competition is around $8,000, and then we have to cover transportation, stuff like uniforms, and of course, the robot itself is expensive."

The team has set a goal to raise $20,000 through a variety of different sponsors and they already have two returning from last year, including Sun Deck Railings, who's generously donated $2,000.

The difficulty of the competition has increased this year and the team wants to be able to level up their robot in the same way, creating something faster, smoother, and more maneuverable than before.

Through the competition, players and teams will be given a variety of tasks to perform using their robot, including moving, carrying, throwing and collecting disks for points on a live playing field.

“A big thing this year is we’ve upgraded to a brand new motor system. We are using a swerve motor, which means it gives our robot way more manoeuvrability and it lets us turn on the point. It’s a much more manoeuvrable motor system. From last year we were using a six wheel, sort of like a tank," said Rubis.

It could turn on the spot and everything, but it didn’t have much manoeuvrability when it came to turning well in motion, so that’s the big thing this year. We’re hoping our manoeuvrability will mean that we will be able to move around the field much more effectively.

Team Leader Simon Telfer has several years of experience with the MBSS robotics team and after coming so close to a first place finish last year, he has some high hopes his team can finally reach the top.

"I think the skill ceiling for this year’s robot is so much higher, but we have a lot to learn. There’s a whole bunch of new coding we need to practice, we’ve moved all of our motor controllers and new system up to date, giving us a much higher skill level, but much more knowledge required," said Telfer.

The team will have six weeks to prepare for the competition in Victoria, which is taking place from February 29 to March 3.

Interested sponsors can reach out to the Mount Boucherie Robotics Team by contacting the school or finding them on social media. They also have a GoFundMe page for anyone interested in donating without sponsorship.