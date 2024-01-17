Conservative MP Dan Albas will run for re-election

Photo: Contributed

Dan Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola, has announced he will be running in the next federal election.

Albas was first elected in 2011 to the then-named Okanagan—Coquihalla riding after a stint on Penticton city council.

“Throughout my travels in our region and discussions with constituents, I've heard a strong desire for change in Ottawa,” Albas said in a column, announcing his re-election bid.

“I aim to address this desire without being overly partisan, and I want to thank the citizens who have shared their views and concerns with me.

The next federal election is scheduled for 2025, unless the minority government is toppled sooner.

In 2025 Albas will be running in the Okanagan Lake West - South Kelowna riding, a constituency with new boundaries due to the national redrawing of electoral maps.