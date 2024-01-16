Okanagan Nation Alliance calls for legislation to protect wild sheep from diseases

Photo: Okanagan Nation Alliance The Okanagan Nations Alliance wants overarching legislation that will provide an effective means of separation between wild and domestic sheep and goats.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance wants better protection for dwindling wild sheep populations.

They are calling on the B.C. government to collaborate with the Syilx Nation to develop legislation that will provide an effective means of keeping farmed sheep and goats away from the native species.

According to the ONA, wild sheep populations continue to decline because of exposure to diseases carried by domesticated species.

“It is our duty and sacred responsibility to defend the tmixw who cannot speak for themselves. To see yilikwlxkn suffering from a disease that is perpetuated by humans and one that simple measures can prevent is inexcusable, and we must do all that we can to prevent further suffering," stated councillor Jordan Coble, ONA natural resource committee chairman.

"We cannot stand by and watch as our yilikwlxkn lambs continue to die every year. We need new legislation developed in true partnership and collaboration with the Syilx Nation and member communities, that will facilitate the required testing and separation of domestic flocks from yilikwlxkn."

One of the most challenging illnesses is mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (M.ovi), a bacterial strain commonly found in the nasal cavity and sinuses of domestic sheep and goats. When transmitted to the wild sheep population, it can cause sudden outbreaks of pneumonia that kill off significant portions of a herd. The outbreak is often followed by years of low lamb birth and survival rates.

The animals are also threatened by hemorrhagic disease viruses (bluetongue and epizootic disease viruses) and psoroptic mange (psoroptes cuniculi).

The ONA says overarching new legislation crafted in collaboration with the Syilx Nation could help uphold the recognition of indigenous principles of sustainability and sustenance for food, social and ceremonial purposes. It argues mitigation measures on a case-by-case or farm-by-farm basis, like fencing projects on private land, can be costly, challenging to implement and susceptible to exploitation by landowners.

"Without domestic industry regulation, the risk of contact and catastrophic die-offs will never be addressed adequately,” said the ONA in a news release.