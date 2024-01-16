Repairs to Westside Road Highway 97 overpass delayed a week

Photo: Colin Dacre A truck hauling an excavator damaged the Westside Road overpass in West Kelowna on Oct. 3, 2023

Weather has delayed the start of repairs to the Westside Road overpass along Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

“Work to repair the Westside Road overpass, originally scheduled to begin Jan. 22, has been re-scheduled due to inclement weather and will now begin Jan. 29, weather permitting,” said a statement to Castanet from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Fixing the damage is expected to take about two to three weeks to complete, once work begins.

The overpass was struck by an overheight load on Oct. 3, 2023. The arm of an excavator on the pack of a flatbed smacked into the underside of the roadway, knocking out chunks of concrete that came showering down on other vehicles.

Violation tickets were issued at the scene and a fine was levied against the Kelowna-based company involved in the collision.

A rash of overheight vehicle strikes to B.C. overpasses has caught the attention of the provincial government. It has beefed up penalties and ordered one company with repeated violations off the road.

During the work along Highway 97 at Westside Road, northbound traffic on the highway will be down to a single lane. Motorists should expect delays and give themselves extra travel time. Southbound lanes of traffic should not be impacted.

The cost of repairs to the overpass will be recovered by the ministry through the vehicle operator’s insurance provider.