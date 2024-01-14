Greater Westside Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for citizen of the year

Photo: Contributed Jason Brolund won the 2022 award.

Greater Westside Board of Trade is looking for its next citizen of the year.

The Westside chamber has awarded the Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of the Year Award since 2016 to the resident who has made an outstanding contribution to the welfare of the community through involvement and participation.

Specifically, the criteria for the award is a businessperson who, through their personal vision, expertise, dedication and performance in general, has been an outstanding role model for business development and excellence.

The winner will be announced as part of the chamber’s annual Key Business Awards, which will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29, at The Cove Lakeside Resort.

The deadline to nominate someone for the citizen of the year award is Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m. The nomination form and more information can be found here.