West Kelowna woman wants more protections for displaced manufactured home owners

Photo: Alexa Carels Shady Acres

It's a trend happening all too often - people living in manufactured home parks being displaced at the whim of a developer.

In many cases, these people are seniors, on disability or at the lower end of the economic scale with few options for finding alternate living arrangements.

A West Kelowna woman and student at UBCO who herself lives in a manufactured home park wants to see significant changes to better protect those facing the prospect of having to move.

Alexa Carels has set up a petition demanding changes to both provincial and municipal policies in the wake of the threat of closure of Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in West Kelowna, the eventual closure of Central Mobile Home Park in Kelowna and the closure of Hiawatha Mobile Home Park in Kelowna a few years ago.

Residents of the Kelowna parks are being displaced to make room for large housing developments while the proposal still up for discussion in West Kelowna is for a light industrial park.

"This is an ongoing trend of closing manufactured home parks and an ongoing trend of gentrification. I think it's important to stand up and make sure there are better policies to help protect these people," Carels told Castanet News.

"I am asking that they have a look at their policies around manufactured homes and I am asking they provide fair compensation.

"In terms of support, I feel like we are making sure they are getting the resources so they can find alternative housing. We are suggesting in the form of a resiliency centre where they can come and talk to people face-to-face as opposed to a link to a website or a brochure."

Carels says she believes policies around compensation are not nearly good enough.

While those being displaced do have the right to ask an arbitrator to review the assessed value, she believes it's incumbent to make sure people are being fairly compensated for their homes.

"When you consider the low vacancy rate, inflated cost of renting and volatile housing market, these residents are not being fairly compensated and being forced into precarious situations."

"We insist the compensation be aligned dollar-for-dollar with the manufactured home owners current B.C. property assessment values. This compensation would be in addition to the mandatory payment under the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act."

In many occasions people being displaced are living in older mobile homes with a very low assessed value, leaving them with few prospects of finding something at a comparable price point.

The law requires mobile homes that cannot be moved receive the latest assessed value minus $20,000 while those that can be moved are being offered $20,000.

With the high cost of housing and so few on the market, she believes policies, some enacted more than two decades ago, need to be changed or updated to reflect current conditions.

Interior Health also has concerns about the displacement of residents at Shady Acres asking council to consider the low-income residents when making its decision.

Carels says she hopes to present the petition to West Kelowna city council when it holds a public hearing on the Shady Rest Mobile Park application Jan. 23.