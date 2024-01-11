School district offers support to West Kelowna swarming victim, students affected by disturbing video

Photo: Video screengrab Screengrab of victim in the fetal position while being stomped.

The Central Okanagan School District says it is offering support to the victim of a teen swarming attack in West Kelowna.

A video circulating in the community shows a group of teenage girls recording themselves savagely kicking and punching another young girl.

"As a district that puts safety first, we share the dismay at seeing violence in the community, especially when it involves young people," said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent for School District 23.

The incident occurred on the evening Jan. 7 in the parking lot shared by the Super 8 Motel and a Chinese restaurant in West Kelowna, near the Highway 97 Boucherie Mountain bus exchange.

Kaardal says the school district has been working with the RCMP, who are conducting the investigation.

The school district noted that the incident did not happen on school property and happened over the winter break and involved youth from multiple communities.

"Although this incident occurred off school property over the break, our staff work with students to ensure they have support and can feel safe at school," Kaardal says.

The video, which Castanet has chosen not to publish, shows a group of approximately five teens kicking and punching the victim—believed to be around 11 years old—in the face, side, and back. One of the attackers intentionally vomits on the victim while another forces her to lick her shoe.

Kaardal says the victim's school is providing support and any students impacted by the violent attack can access school-based counselling.

"As the incident is an RCMP matter involving youth, Central Okanagan Public Schools cannot provide details on those involved," says Kaardal.

RCMP say all suspects involved have been identified, arrested, and either released or spoken to by the police.