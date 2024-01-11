Repairs to Westside Road overpass set to begin later this month, weather permitting

Photo: Calvin Sargent A truck hauling an excavator damaged the Westside Road overpass in West Kelowna on Oct. 3, 2023.

Repairs to the Westside Road overpass along Highway 97 are set to begin later this month.

The overpass was damaged in early October. A truck towing an excavator took a chunk out of the concrete. The arm of an excavator hit the underside of the overpass.

A woman who was driving behind the truck says it was “absolutely terrifying.”

"Bits of concrete showered over my car and pieces were flying over the road. I had to swerve to avoid the worst contact...It's pure luck that it did not cause a serious accident and that no one was hurt," Jennifer Redekop told Castanet.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says repairs are scheduled to begin on January 22, weather permitting. It’s expected to take two to three weeks to complete.

During the work, one northbound lane will be closed. “Motorists should expect delays and plan for extra travel time,” said MOTI. Southbound lanes should not be affected. Information will be posted on DriveBC before work begins and during the project.

The Kelowna-based contractor involved in the incident was fined and had its vehicles taken off the road for more than a week. The provincial government’s database of overpass strikes lists the cause of the strike as “carrier/driver error: no permit.”

The cost of repairs to the overpass will be recovered by the ministry from the vehicle operator’s insurance provider.

The Oct. 3 collision was the 13th of 17 commercial vehicle bridge/overpass crashes in the province 2023. The rash of incidents causing damage to infrastructure prompted the BC government to announce tougher penalties for truckers.

In December, 2023, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said the province will implement escalating penalties for companies and drivers with repeat offences, adding longer suspensions and the possible loss of their operating certificate. Over-height vehicle fines will increase to $575, up from $115.

Earlier this week, Fleming also wrote to his federal counterpart asking for the closure of road safety gaps he says allow some trucking companies to avoid consequences while operating unsafely across Canada.

A company involved in an overpass crash a on Highway 99 last month had its B.C. fleet taken off the road, but because it's part of a group that also has a fleet in Alberta, those trucks are still allowed to work in B.C.