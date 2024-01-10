West Kelowna faces questions of parking as densification begins

Photo: Lime Architecture A seven-storey residential building approved by West Kelowna council this week. It will be the city's tallest building.

West Kelowna council has just approved its tallest residential building, a seven storey structure in the downtown core.

The mixed-use development at the corner of Hoskins and Dobbin roads is likely just the beginning of what could be the densification of downtown and other core areas of the West Kelowna.

The recently adopted Official Community Plan will allow for buildings between 15 and 19 storeys within the downtown core, 12 storeys within the downtown residential shoulder and 12 storeys within the Boucherie urban centre.

With height comes density and, as some on council pointed out Tuesday, the potential for parking issues.

Council approved two building applications in the downtown area Tuesday, both requiring parking variances. The Dobbin Road development calls for fewer parking spaces than required while a second development at Old Okanagan Highway and Bering Road had a parking reduction from 20 to 17 for a 14 unit townhouse.

Both are looking at including car share within the development which does reduce the parking requirement, however it was pointed out care share has never been included within a West Kelowna development.

"I see this very much as a trial balloon," Coun. Rick de Jong said of the downtown car share plan.

"I am keen to see how this car/ride share program is going to function. I am very concerned about parking and I have been pushing for a review of our parking requirements and bylaws very strongly.

"But, I recognize this location is a unique location in the downtown core, in walking distance to many amenities which is quite unique."

Coun. Carol Zanon was more emphatic and even though she approved both applications had some reservations around parking.

"If all of downtown decided to do this all at the same time we wouldn't have time to figure out if the plan was working or not," said Zanon.

"Part of me wants to believe ride sharing and people using transit and other modes of transportation is the panacea and is going to solve all our issues about parking in the community versus the pessimist who says it will never happen.

"I'm somewhere in the middle saying I would really like to see this happen but I don't want to go too far down this road and end up with a whole lot of buildings and a heck of a parking problem downtown."

Zanon also questioned the wisdom of approving two developments with parking reductions, wondering if it will send a dangerous message to the development community.

"Is this enough of a critical mass to start a tsunami where all the developers in the community say we can make more revenue by building less parking and get all the density we can to make more money.

Council also felt more information is needed in the form of a long-awaited parking study.

"Our parking study is progressing. We have seen a draft of the material," said parking manager Brent Magnan.

"We will be bringing the draft forward when we complete the density bonusing review.

"We had anticipated having them the end of January or beginning of February but things got turned on their head given all the provincial announcements."

The parking study is expected late winter.

Council also took issue with the lack of density from the two projects. The Dobbin Road development, at seven storeys, is in an area that the OCP would support between 15 and 19 storeys while the Old Okanagan Highway development of 14 townhomes could accommodate up to six storeys.

"As we create city-wide zoning to match the OCP to avoid things like this in the future, I am looking to have height minimums in some of our core zones so we can protect the density," said Coun. Stephen Johnston during discussion around the Old Okanagan Highway project.

Coun. Garrett Millsap went a step further saying with land at a premium approving low rise developments in areas that can accommodate 12, 15 or 19 storeys, then the city is not utilizing density to its fullest.