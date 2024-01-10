Girl viciously attacked, vomited on during West Kelowna teen swarming

Photo: Video screengrab Victim in the fetal position while being stomped.

"It's a horrifying sight that no parent or person wants to witness."

In an extremely disturbing video obtained by Castanet, a group of teenage girls records themselves brutally kicking and punching another young girl while she's on the sidewalk, trying to protect herself in the fetal position.

The incident occurred on the evening Jan. 7 in the parking lot shared by the Super 8 Motel and a Chinese restaurant in West Kelowna, near the Highway 97 Boucherie Mountain bus exchange.

Due to the ages of the suspects and the victim involved, Castanet will not be publishing the video.

In the video, a group of approximately five teens can be seen kicking and punching the victim—believed to be around 11 years old—in the face, side, and back. The group also spits on the victim's face.

"In the video, you can see the girl filming herself throwing up on the crying girl on the ground, begging them to please stop," one parent told Castanet. "I feel like this needs awareness as it is NOT okay and we do not stand for it."

"Another girl even vomited on her," another parent said. "It’s really disturbing. She’s really humiliated."

The group then demands that the victim lick their shoes. The victim complies and continues to say "I'm sorry," begging the group to stop the assault.

As the girl cries on the ground, the group continues to record and mock her.

The Kelowna RCMP says all suspects involved have been identified, arrested, and either released or spoken to by the police.

"The investigation is ongoing, and a report will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service. Due to the involvement of youth, limited details will be released," Cpl. Michael Gauthier told Castanet.

"The West Kelowna RCMP already possess video evidence of the incident."