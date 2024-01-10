West Kelowna council changes its tune over townhouse development

Photo: Colin Dacre

It wasn't a classic flip flop, but West Kelowna council did do an about face in approving a rezoning application for property at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Bering Road Tuesday.

Council unanimously approved issuing a development permit for a 14-unit rental townhouse development on the property affectionately known as "The Gables," after previously postponing consideration of the application.

Late last year council asked the developer to rethink his proposal and come back with something council could get behind, citing concerns over reduced parking and a lack of density.

Property owner Stephen Graham brought back the same proposal but took the added step of speaking directly to council with the rationale behind the application.

Speaking to why he sought to vary the parking requirement from 20 to 17, a sticking point for council, Graham said staff nixed the original 20-stall layout because of concerns over laneway sightlines from three of the stalls.

Graham also stated his intention to look into including a car share vehicle on the property for use by residents, an idea that sparked interest with council.

He also emphasized a desire to provide attainable and affordable housing in all 14 units through a financing agreement with CMHC.

Coun. Tasha Da Silva said the prospect of adding car share made her rethink her original decision while councillors Rick de Jong and Stephen Johnston were swayed by Graham's presentation to council

"Originally when it came through I actually found it to be underwhelming given the changes to the OCP, but I have been listening to what council is saying and thinking about it over the weekend," said Johnston.

"The applicant is working with what they have and what we had prior to the Official Community Plan change and I do have to consider that.

"Would I love to see a six-storey building here, yea I would but at the same time we have an opportunity before us to put units on the ground. Given there has been this movement prior to the OCP I find it would be unfair not to support creation of this housing," Johnston said.

While he doesn't believe the project lives up to the density council wants to see within core areas of the city, Johnston said he appreciated the fact this application began well before adoption of the new OCP.

"I wasn't supportive of this last time but I am getting behind it this time...but we do need density," said Coun. Garrett Millsap echoing Johnston's comments.

"For today I am going to be supportive because it is affordable housing and we desperately need it."