West Kelowna  

Power knocked out to more than 1,700 in Central Okanagan

BC Hydro is investigating a power outage affecting more than 1,700 customers in the Central Okanagan.

The utility reports that the lights are out for 1,761 customers along Westside Road. The affected area stretches from Wilson’s Landing to Killiney Beach and across the lake to Okanagan Centre.

The outage was first reported at 4:25 p.m.

BC Hydro lists the cause as under investigation. As of 4:39 p.m. a crew had not yet been assigned to the scene.

