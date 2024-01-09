BC Hydro says power outage impacting 1,490 homes caused by car crash

Photo: BC Hydro A power outage stretches from Wilson's Landing to Killiney Beach along Westside Road.

UPDATE: 9:05 p.m.

About 1,500 customers remain without power in the Central Okanagan Tuesday night due to a motor vehicle accident, according to BC Hydro.

The outage was first reported at about 4:25 p.m., impacting about 1,761 homes. According to BC Hydro, 1,490 customers remain in the dark.

BC Hydro said a crew is on site and is working to restore power.

ORIGINAL: 5:01 p.m.

BC Hydro is investigating a power outage affecting more than 1,700 customers in the Central Okanagan.

The utility reports that the lights are out for 1,761 customers along Westside Road. The affected area stretches from Wilson’s Landing to Killiney Beach and across the lake to Okanagan Centre.

The outage was first reported at 4:25 p.m.

BC Hydro lists the cause as under investigation. As of 4:39 p.m. a crew had not yet been assigned to the scene.