224026
221410
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna fire crews quickly extinguish kitchen fire

Fire doused quickly

- | Story: 465918

It didn't take long for crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue to get a handle on a structure fire on Ridge Estate Drive Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to the home on Westbank First Nation lands shortly after 9:30 p.m. for what was reported to be a structure fire.

"Fire crews first arrived on scene to heavy smoke coming from the front entrance of the residence," said assistant fire chief Trevor Bredin.

"They commenced an interior attack and kept the fire to the room of origin. They are just suppressing the fire and overhauling right now."

Bredin says the fire originated in the kitchen.

There's no word yet as to the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

One resident was home at the time of the fire but managed to get out unharmed before fire crews arrived.

Ridge Estates Drive was closed to traffic at the intersection with East Boundary Road while crews work the fire.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
221329


227287


Real Estate
4973565
#192-1999 Highway 97 S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$215,000
more details




227983


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nitro
Nitro Kelowna SPCA >






TheTango.net
Glitch in the Matrix

Glitch in the Matrix

Galleries | January 06, 2024

Starsky and Hutch actor David Soul dies aged 80

Showbiz | January 06, 2024

Lemons: Love-hate relationship

Must Watch | January 06, 2024

Robot describes what it can see

Must Watch | January 06, 2024

Weekend Dose- January 6, 2024

Daily Dose | January 06, 2024


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Visit Westside
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada