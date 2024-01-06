West Kelowna fire crews quickly extinguish kitchen fire

Photo: Wayne Moore

It didn't take long for crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue to get a handle on a structure fire on Ridge Estate Drive Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to the home on Westbank First Nation lands shortly after 9:30 p.m. for what was reported to be a structure fire.

"Fire crews first arrived on scene to heavy smoke coming from the front entrance of the residence," said assistant fire chief Trevor Bredin.

"They commenced an interior attack and kept the fire to the room of origin. They are just suppressing the fire and overhauling right now."

Bredin says the fire originated in the kitchen.

There's no word yet as to the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

One resident was home at the time of the fire but managed to get out unharmed before fire crews arrived.

Ridge Estates Drive was closed to traffic at the intersection with East Boundary Road while crews work the fire.