Could this be West Kelowna's tallest building?

Photo: Lime Architecture

West Kelowna council will be asked to determine whether the downtown core is the right place for the city's tallest building.

Lime Architecture is asking council to approve its rezoning application for property at the corner of Hoskins and Dobbin roads, next to Budget Brake and Muffler.

The property consists of a three-lot consolidation. Three single family homes which once occupied the properties have since been demolished.

The proposal is for a seven-storey, 26 metre tall mixed-use building with commercial on the ground floor and 65 rental units above.

The units would include a mix of studio, one and two bedroom suites aimed at low to mid income groups.

Staff have indicated the seven storey height agreed to by the applicant will prevent the building being classified as a high building under the BC Building Code to avoid triggering associated requirements for high buildings.

In order to accommodate the scope of the development, planners are proposing a new comprehensive development zone to accommodate the project.

The applicant is also seeking to vary the amount of parking required by 21 spaces. The proposal would include space for 56 vehicles including 45 residential, seven visitor, two commercial and two car share spots.

The developer would make a cash-in-lieu contribution of $170,000.

There would be five EV charging spaces provided with a further five provided with wiring and outlets to allow for future expansion.

In 2018 council voted down what would have been the city's tallest residential building, a 10-storey apartment next to the Lakeview Heights fire hall.

The tallest structure in the city is the bell tower at Mission Hill Estate Winery at 12 storeys.

Council will review the application Tuesday.