West Kelowna councillor has eye on provincial seat

Photo: Stephen Johnston

West Kelowna councillor Stephen Johnston is taking a run at provincial politics.

The two-term councillor confirmed he has filed papers to take a run at the BC United nomination for the West Kelowna-Peachland riding.

Current MLA Ben Stewart announced late last year he would not be seeking re-election.

Johnston first dipped his toe into the political arena in 2014 when he ran unsuccessfully for mayor.

He was elected to council with the votes in 2018, then topped the polls again when he was elected for a second term in 2022.

"This has always been my home and I’m honoured to serve in the community that I love, and have grown up in," said Johnston in an email confirming his intentions.

"After five years serving as city councillor and RDCO Director, my passion for public service is driving me to toward this new pursuit. It’s always my aim to serve people with integrity, honesty, respect, and dedication, and I would cherish the opportunity to continue doing that as the MLA."

A date for a nomination meeting has not yet been announced.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19 although rumours continue to swirl about a possible early election call.