West Kelowna's mayor praises city's spirit and leadership in 2023

Photo: Wayne Moore/file West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom believes his community defined itself as a community in 2023.

During a wide-ranging interview looking back at the last year, Milsom praised the community's spirit and strength, not only in the face of extreme adversity but also its leadership to get things done.

"Residents and businesses really stepped up. It was an exceptional year for that and, in my mind, it created a tremendous amount of community spirit and strength that perhaps we had never seen before," said Milsom.

"It has helped define who we are as a city."

Milsom mentioned the grassroots campaign that led to Julia's Junction, rallying around those impacted by the McDougall Creek wildfire and community engagement leading to adoption of the city's new Official Community Plan.

"From a leadership point of view we have the opening of Julia's Junction the first of its kind fully accessible and inclusive play space. Melissa Grassmick, her husband and daughter Julia led that.

"They fundraised hundreds of thousands of dollars...they had a vision and they shared it with many people in the community and, as a result, we got this wonderful play space."

He praised efforts of community agencies such as the Salvation Army, non profits, businesses and the community who rallied around those impacted by the wildfires.

"Non-profits came together and formed committees to address the unmet needs of those that were impacted, those that lost their homes and were evacuated," said Milsom.

"That was exceptional leadership and collaboration by community members who volunteered their time and efforts."

Those groups are still helping many today he says.

He also cited the engagement and collaboration of residents toward the lengthy exercise that led to updating the city's Official Community Plan.

While West Kelowna may have come together in many ways 2023 will, for more than 19,000 residents and businesses, will be known as the year they began receiving a reliable source of drinking water.

The city's $75 million Rose Valley Water Treatment Plan was finally completed in October, and by the end of the year, everyone on the system was hooked up.

"I know our residents are very happy after putting up with so many water quality advisories over the years. That was one of our significant achievements in 2023."

The city also completed its housing strategy, corporate climate action plan and installed its economic development corporation.

"Twenty twenty-four is the the time to implement recommendations from those plans," said Milsom.

Within the housing strategy recommendations are to create more opportunities for housing diversity, including more rental and subsidized housing particularly for low income seniors and families."

Milsom says diverse housing will be the city's number one priority in 2024.

However, he says nothing is imminent.

The new year will also see completion of the new city hall and library by late February or early March as well as planning to return the current city hall back to the residents in the form of the Mount Boucherie Community Hall.

The city is also searching for a new Chief Administrative Officer after Paul Gipps announced he was leaving for a similar position with Lake Country after four-and-a-half years on the job.