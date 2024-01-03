Grieving West Kelowna mom wants emergency alert system for missing vulnerable adults

Cindy White

On the second anniversary of the day her son’s body was discovered, a West Kelowna woman was back at the scene to call for changes to ensure another family doesn’t have to go through the trauma she experienced.

Patricia Wood wants an alert system, similar to an Amber Alert, for vulnerable adults like her son.

James Wood was struggling with deteriorating mental health and was on the autism spectrum when he fled his home on Nov. 8, 2021. Patricia believes an Amber Alert might have saved his life. Instead, his body was found 56 days after he went missing.

It was private searchers who made the discovery at the end of Smith Creek Road near Copper Ridge Drive.

“He would have been walking all the way up there, and how many people actually drove by and saw him,” said Wood, as she recounted what she thinks happened to James.

“And there was four legitimate leads but the police did not inform the family until after the fact.”

She was joined in her vigil by her fiancé Martin Stevenson, as well as Jasmine Brown, who found James’s body just 10 minutes after she and a friend decided to go out searching in response to Wood’s pleas for help on social media.

“This is a great example of how necessary these systems are,” said Brown.

“It’s unfortunate that we don’t have the system in place, considering how many other provinces and even the states have these in place. Why are we so far behind?”

“James was high risk and very vulnerable. And it seems that there are resources that were just not made available,” added Stevenson.

Patricia is working on a petition to present to MP Dan Albas. She has also been in contact with a Chilliwack mother who is leading the charge to get a nationwide missing adult alert system in Canada. Alina Durham’s 23-year-old daughter, Shaelene Bell, was found dead more than five months after she went missing in January 2021.