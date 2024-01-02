Death of West Kelowna hiker one of three New Year's Day incidents for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Photo: Linda Quon COSAR helped find a hiker who ran out of daylight on New Year's Day along the McDougall Rim trail.

2024 got off to a quick start for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Volunteers were called to three separate incidents on New Year’s Day, two of them in West Kelowna.

COSAR first responded around 11 a.m. to the Goats Peak trail, to assist West Kelowna Fire Rescue and the BC Ambulance Service in a medical rescue of a hiker who had collapsed. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of all involved, the person passed away. COSAR is offering its condolences to the family.

Just as volunteers were demobilizing from that event, they received another call to aid Kelowna RCMP in finding a despondent person. However, before they could deploy, they received word that the person was found safe.

Then, just after nightfall, a third call came in, again from West Kelowna, where RCMP requested COSAR assistance to find a lost hiker who had called 911. The hiker ran out of daylight after heading up the McDougall Rim trail.

Ebike and ATV teams were deployed. The ATV team and RCMP quickly located the hiker and transported the person back to the trailhead.

Search manager Duane Tresnich says that while the person did the smart thing and called for help when they got into trouble, hikers should remember to check the time when they start a hike to ensure they have enough daylight to return. “Most importantly, when you call for help, don’t move. Barring any other information, SAR will head to the last position your phone called from,” adds Tresnich.

Backcountry users should check the AdventureSmart website before heading out.

COSAR was called out 74 times last year, making 2023 the third busiest in the organization’s 70 year history.