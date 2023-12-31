Traffic is back moving after minor debris slide south of La Casa

Contributed

UPDATE: 2:38 p.m.

Traffic is currently flowing slowly along Westside Road south of the La Casa development after a minor slide.

Travis Copan drove through the area and noticed several rocks scattered along one lane of the road.

The West Kelowna Fire Department, along with the RCMP, are on the scene.

'It wasn't backed up, and the slide wasn't very big,' Copan told Castanet."

ORIGINAL: 1:05 p.m.

A debris slide is causing traffic disruptions on Westside Road Sunday.

While details remain sparse at this time, the slide has reportedly crossed Westside Road south of the La Casa development, near 5875 Westside Road.

DriveBC has confirmed they're aware of the incident, and crews with AIM Roads have been dispatched to the area.

Alternating lanes of traffic are reportedly passing through the slide area due to debris on the road, and some emergency crews are reportedly on scene.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.