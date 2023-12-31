Debris slide has reportedly crossed Westside Road Sunday, south of La Casa

Photo: Google Maps Google Maps shows a minor traffic disruption in the area of the reported slide

A debris slide is causing traffic disruptions on Westside Road Sunday.

While details remain sparse at this time, the slide has reportedly crossed Westside Road south of the La Casa development, near 5875 Westside Road.

DriveBC has confirmed they're aware of the incident, and crews with AIM Roads have been dispatched to the area.

Alternating lanes of traffic are reportedly passing through the slide area due to debris on the road, and some emergency crews are reportedly on scene.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.