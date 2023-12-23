Kelowna man saves a cat from a tree just in time for Christmas

A kitten was rescued from a tree in West Kelowna this week just in time for Christmas.

Missy Davis was watching her friend's new cat over the holiday break when it escaped Wednesday morning through an open door.

"He’s only six months old, his name is Edward and he’s an all black cat. He hadn’t been outside before and he escaped when my kids had the door open. He climbed up the tallest tree in our yard, probably about 50 or 60 feet," said Davis.

The family tried everything to get him down, including putting out fresh tuna, cat treats and even using a laser pointer to try and lure him down, but nothing seemed to work.

Stuck for 24 hours with no way of getting the cat down, Davis turned to social media for help and was lucky enough to find someone who could assist in helping to bring the kitten to safety, the only problem was the rescue couldn't happen until the next day, forcing the kitten to face the cold of winter.

“I have two young daughters and they were very concerned. They were very worried he had to stay outside all night. And it did rain because he was soaking wet the next morning. We were worried about predators," Missy said.

On the morning of Dec. 21, Smart Tree Care was on the scene to assist and the cat was brought to safety by someone Davis says has saved more than 30 cats from similar situations.

"He was very professional. He knew what he was doing. He scaled that tree and repelled down after he went up there with his bag. He was very kind with the cat, very gentle and my daughter was right there to take him.”

The cat was happy to return inside, finishing his entire bowl of food before sleeping for more than 12 hours.