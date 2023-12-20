West Kelowna city manager heading to Lake Country

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna CAO Paul Gipps has announced his departure from the city to administrative job. He will become the CAO in Lake Country in February.

West Kelowna’s loss is Lake Country’s gain.

West Kelowna’s chief administrative officer Paul Gipps has announced he is leaving the city to take the same job with the District of Lake Country.

“It is truly with mixed feelings that I announce my departure from the City of West Kelowna,” said Gipps in a statement to West Kelowna employees.

“It has been a pleasure to work with all of you as we have worked to improve the community for all residents.”

Gipps was hired as the CAO in West Kelowna in July 2019. He had been the CAO of the Fraser Valley Regional District. Previous to that Gipps served as either CAO or deputy CAO in Terrace, Houston, Gibsons and Mission

In his statement, Gipps said he will stay on at West Kelowna city hall until February.

“I want to thank all of you for making this journey very memorable as we have accomplished so much and we should all be proud of the last 4 1/2 years,” he wrote.

West Kelowna Mayor Gordon Milsom said Gipps did a "tremendous job" at the City of West Kelowna and he thanked Gipps for his hard work over the past 4 1/2 years.

"It is Paul's desire to pursue a new opportunity and we wish him all the very best in his new role," said Milsom, adding Gipps last day with West Kelowna will be Feb. 9. He said West Kelowna council is reviewing the next steps for recruitment of a new CAO in the new year.

In a news release, Lake Country said it hired Gipps after a “extensive and competitive" recruitment process.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Gipps join the senior management team at Lake Country,” said Mayor Blair Ireland. “Not only does he have a significant number of years experience in the CAO role, but he started his working career as a red seal journeyman carpenter and was a registered building official with strong relationships in the development and construction industry. So, he recognizes the importance of building a development team and organizational culture that demonstrates agility in welcoming and supporting the right development in Lake Country.”

During his tenure, West Kelowna’s population grew and the city embarked on some very large civic construction projects. The city recently opened it’s new $75 million Rose Valley Water Treatment facility, one of the largest civic projects in West Kelowna’s history, and a large new $22.4 million city hall is currently under construction.

For 2024, the city is planning a 6.85% tax increase, a figure city council reduced from the proposed 11.41% increase tabled prior to budget deliberations. Last year, after proposing a 6.5% tax increase, council lowered it to 5%.