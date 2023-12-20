New Rose Valley water reatment plant fully operational

Residents living in West Kelowna Estates and users of Sunnyside/Pritchard are now receiving clean, safe and reliable drinking water from the new Rose Valley water treatment plant.

The City of West Kelowna says this now completes the second of two phases of water being delivered from the new plant to an estimated 19,650 water system users in the city.

Users in the former Rose Valley-Lakeview system received water from the new plant during the first phase back in November. For phase two, users in the former West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard water systems started receiving water from the new plant on Dec. 12 and Dec. 20.

“This is excellent news for our community and we are extremely grateful to everyone who worked so hard on this priority project. Congratulations everyone in the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System areas, and welcome to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant service," said mayor Gord Milsom.

City staff and contractors have been working diligently since the McDougall Creek wildfire to ensure the city could provide drinking water from the plant that meets or exceeds provincial and federal standards.

“We are very fortunate to be able to deliver this terrific news with this state-of-the-art facility to our customers in time for the holidays and the New Year. We thank you all for your patience and understanding, as we know it has not been easy at times; but we can now very much look forward to top quality drinking water from the new plant," said director of engineering and operations Allen Fillion.