Photo: City of West Kelowna 2030 Shannon Lake Road was selected as one of the residential twinkle tour winners.

West Kelowna's best Christmas lights of 2023 have been announced.

Greater Westside homes and businesses decorated their festive exteriors for everyone in the neighbourhood to enjoy this holiday season as a part of the fourth annual Twinkle Tour.

With nearly 60 nominations this year, a panel of judges took a late night road trip around West Kelowna to help determine the winners of 2023.

Best residential winners:

63-3225 Shannon Lake Road

2549 Pebble Place

2030 Shannon Lake Road

Best business winner:

2505 Ingram Road Westwood Retirement Resort

Best street winner:

Wild Horse Drive

The residential and business winners will receive a sign to put up next to the house or business, as well as a gift card for their effort.

"The street winner will have bragging rights for living on the most dazzling road in town. Thank you to everyone who decorated, showcased, and nominated locations in the Twinkle Tour this holiday season, making West Kelowna twinkle and shine so brightly," said the City of West Kelowna.

The city’s interactive map of entries is available here.

Photo: City of West Kelowna 2549 Pebble Place