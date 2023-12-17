Former RCMP officer chosen to represent BC Conservatives in West Kelowna-Peachland

Photo: Conservative party of British Columbia Former RCMP officer Macklin McCall is the Conservative party of BC candidate in West Kelowna-Peachland.

The Conservative Party of BC has chosen its candidate to run in the new West Kelowna-Peachland riding in the next provincial election.

Former RCMP officer Macklin McCall was selected as the nominee in the riding that encompasses a portion of the Kelowna riding currently held by BC United MLA Ben Stewart, who has announced he will not be running for re-election.

In a post on its website, the Conservative Party says McCall’s ties to the community are profound, noting he has spent his entire life in the Okanagan. He grew up on a family farm in Okanagan Falls, went to Okanagan College in Penticton and spent the last 15 years in West Kelowna.

“As a former RCMP officer with 19 years of service, Macklin has closely served the West Kelowna-Peachland Riding. His experience in addressing mental health challenges firsthand, particularly in a Police and Crisis Team role, highlights the urgent need for effective solutions in British Columbia. His dedication to preserving children's innocence and upholding parental rights underscores his commitment to community safety,” says the post.

John Martin, a former firefighter, also put his name forward for the Conservative nomination in West Kelowna-Peachland.

Last month, Kelowna businesswoman Tara Armstrong was selected as the party’s candidate in the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding. The BC United candidate in the riding is businessman Pavneet Singh.

BC United has not chosen a nominee yet in West Kelowna-Peachland, and the governing NDP has not announced any 2024 election candidates in local ridings.

The next BC election is expected to be held on or before Oct. 19, 2024.