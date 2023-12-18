Developer frustrated as West Kelowna council refuses to approve affordable housing development

Photo: Colin Dacre Development and protests signs in front of the 'Gables' home in West Kelowna.

Stephen Graham is frustrated with the process that led to his development proposal for Bering Road in West Kelowna being denied by council.

Graham owns property at the corner of Bering Road and Old Okanagan Highway. His hope was to tear down the iconic home known as "The Gables" and replace it with affordable housing.

The plan he says was to build a 14-unit townhouse complex, but council recently turned it down while giving Graham a chance to revisit the project and make changes based on council's concerns.

Those concerns centred mainly around parking and density.

Graham had proposed a variance to provide just 17 parking spaces, which those opposed, believed was not acceptable considering there would be several three bedroom units within the development.

The area also allows for commercial development and more height, up to six storeys, meaning more density.

But Graham says those parameters were put into place in the newly adopted Official Community Plan while his process began at least six years ago.

"I approached the city and asked what they envisioned for the corner. Between planning and ourselves, we came up with the design we basically have today," Graham told Castanet News.

"We contacted CMHC early on because we wanted to do affordability because the tenants we have had in there have enjoyed affordable rents."

Graham says the long-term affordability component is in place with CMHC.

A parking variance was one of the major stumbling blocks for council. Graham had originally proposed 20 parking stalls but had to cut that to 17 because of sightline concerns at the laneway.

"We want to do affordability, but there is a real fine line between parking, affordability and the constraints of this site," Graham says.

"We could do more parking but that would take away amenity space, or make the units smaller or make fewer of them."

The building has one to three bedroom units with council believing those in the three bedroom units would require at least two parking spaces.

"I think we would be lying to ourselves if we thought people in the three bedroom units were not likely to have two cars," said Coun. Stephen Johnston at a recent council meeting.

"Where will these extra vehicle park?"

Graham says over the years of the people who have rented suites in the present home, two thirds either had one car or didn't have a car.

Those people, he says would make up the same type of renters the new building would attract.

While council has asked Graham to go back to the drawing board, he says he doesn't see anything he can do to the current design.

He hopes to make a plea to council in the new year to try and allay their concerns.

The proposal is not perfect, but Graham says he is running out of options.

"We already have $600,000 plus into this...I don't see how we can put any more into it.

"To redesign the whole thing would be another two to three years and another half million dollars."

Graham says they either go ahead or put the property up for sale.