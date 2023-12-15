West Kelowna RCMP investigating robbery at Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Photo: RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a break-in at Mount Boucherie Secondary School that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Mounties are looking for three suspects and a silver/grey Volkswagen Golf hatchback believed to have been used during the robbery.

Two propane patio heaters, still in their boxes were taken along with some tools, chemicals and an animal hide.

An online social media post indicates the thefts were from the back of the building in the shop cage area and resulted in the loss of the Science 11 Tanning Supplies.

"We are asking our community to be our 'eyes and 'ears' when they are out and about as we try to recover these items. In particular, please take note of any 102-litre storage totes, black with yellow lids. If you see any of these items please email Scott Sieben at [email protected]."

Police are still investigating but they have released surveillance images of one suspect and the suspect vehicle.

"The attached images are blurry but are of one of the suspects and the vehicle caught by surveillance cameras," states an RCMP spokesperson.