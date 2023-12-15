Shelter Cove neighbourhood recognized for efforts to reduce fire hazards

Photo: RDCO

Residents of the Shelter Cove neighbourhood have been recognized for their efforts in reducing fuel sources from their area as part of the FireSmart program.

The neighbourhood was honoured as part of the Neighbourhood Recognition Program through FireSmart Canada.

The program recognizes neighbourhoods that have proactively taken steps to minimize the risk of wildfires.

"I hope this will be the first of many FireSmart recognized communities within the Regional District of Central Okanagan," said RDCO fire services advisor Ross Kotscherofski.

"When communities are hit with a wildfire like the ones we faced this summer, having a FireSmart home will lessen the risk that your home will be affected and allow firefighters to concentrate their efforts directly on the wildfire."

Residents of the Shelter Cove area along Westside Road eliminated fine forest fuels such as pine needles and leaves from their roofs and gutters, and cleared deadfall and limbed ladder fuels such as branches two metres above the ground.

Those efforts contributed to creating a safer community.

"I commend the community of Shelter Cove for their commitment to fuel mitigation and raising awareness among their neighbours," said RDCO FireSmart co-ordinator Adam Skrinnikoff.

"Small steps can make a significant impact when it comes to fire safety."