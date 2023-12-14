Police anti-gang unit tight-lipped about West Kelowna search warrant

Photo: Cindy White Police at the scene of a home Wednesday in West Kelowna.

Police are staying tight-lipped about a search warrant executed Wednesday in West Kelowna by the province’s organized crime unit.

RCMP officers and members of the CFSEU-BC raided a home at Thacker Drive and Douglas Road Wednesday. Police closed roadways in the area while tactical officers worked, much to the alarm of neighbours.

“The police were aiming machine guns across my backyard,” said a neighbour in an email to Castanet. “No one was warned and I had a toddler running around the house. I'm not certain why you would bring an armoured humvee and tactical protection if you weren't at least concerned about gunfire.”

The neighbour told Castanet they have been unable to get much of an explanation from the police.

CFSEU-BC spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said Thursday the search warrant was in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

“A police presence was maintained until they could complete the search process,” she said. “I won’t be able to comment further as this is an ongoing investigation and any further comment may jeopardize the judicial process.”

Police have not said if arrests were made but said more information would be released when the investigation processes.