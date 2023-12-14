West Kelowna reviewing practice of prayer before inaugural meeting

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The City of West Kelowna has apparently agreed to review the practice of including prayer as part of its council inauguration.

The BC Humanist Association came out against the practice last month after the West Kelowna and six other B.C. communities including a prayer as part of its 2022 inauguration ceremony.

The association has said the inclusion of a prayer contradicts a 2015 Supreme Court of Canada ruling that stated the inclusion of prayer in municipal council was "unconstitutional" and a violation of the state's duty of religious neutrality.

In a news release, the association says it has received correspondence from the city saying it will review that decision.

"We will review the decision from the Supreme Court of Canada and any other relevant decisions or legal commentary on this issue to ensure that the city is aligned with its governing legislation as well as all applicable common law legal principles before the next inaugural meeting in 2026," the letter says.

The executive director of the BC Humanist Association says he welcomes the city's decision.

"We appreciate the City of West Kelowna's responsiveness to our concerns. It is essential that government practices uphold the principles of inclusivity and neutrality," said Ian Bushfield.

"We look forward to following up with the city in 2026 to ensure everyone, regardless of their beliefs or non-beliefs, feels welcome and represented in their local government."