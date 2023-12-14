West Kelowna council slashes proposed 2024 tax hike nearly in half

Photo: Contributed

One thing was clear when West Kelowna council began deliberating the proposed 2024 budget.

The initial budget with a 11.41 per cent tax increase was unacceptable and had to be reduced, significantly.

After two days and more than nine hours of going over each operational and operating budget item, council slashed that number nearly in half.

Following a lengthy session Wednesday, council gave first reading to a budget with a tax increase of 6.85 per cent.

They will try and sell that to residents during a series of public consultations set for late January and early February.

A series of cuts were made throughout the proposed budget in operations, capital and new employee hires.

The concern for some on council was the prospect of simply delaying the inevitable by delaying projects or services that will be required in future years.

Following public consultation, council will give the budget a final look before final adoption in the spring.