Provincial police gang unit executes search warrant in West Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre

The provincial police anti-gang unit is executing a search warrant in West Kelowna.

RCMP closed off the area of Thacker Drive and Douglas Road shortly after noon on Wednesday.

A request for comment to the Kelowna RCMP prompted a response from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit B.C., the provincial unit that focuses on organized crime

“I can confirm for you that CFSEU-BC is in that area conducting a search warrant in relation to an ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Brenda Winpenny. “I don’t have anything further I can offer at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

While Thacker Drive has reopened, officers remain at a home in the general area.

An officer at the scene said other related police operations are taking place and requested a photo of the home not be published for the time being. Castanet has granted that request, but will update this story later in the day.