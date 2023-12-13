Tim Horton's holiday smile cookie helps Kelowna Women's Shelter

Photo: Kelowna Women's Shelter

The Kelowna Women's Shelter will be getting a little bit of help this holiday season thanks to Tim Horton's and their Smile Cookie campaign.

From Nov. 13 – Nov. 19, Tim Hortons restaurants in West Kelowna raised $5,547.93, which will directly help the women's shelter.

The campaign was created this year to give guests an opportunity to give back during the holiday season and to help make a difference in the community.

With each Holiday Smile Cookie sold, 100 per cent of the proceeds raised are for local charities, community groups, and youth in neighborhoods across Canada. The funds donated to KWS will be used to fund their programs and services.

“The Kelowna Women’s Shelter is grateful for this generous gift from Tim Hortons restaurant locations in West Kelowna, B.C. Through this donation, KWS will be able to better serve the women and children in our communities through our programs and services," said Michelle Dickie, interim executive director of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

The Kelowna Women's Shelter hosted the cheque presentation last week with Tim Horton's owners Angelo and Dawn Fiacco, who run the coffee shop located at 3470 Carrington Rd. West Kelowna.

“We are honored to have a collective impact in our small community and beyond, supporting West Kelowna Women's Shelter and the KWS now and into the future," said the Fiaccos in a joint statement.