West Kelowna council sends mobile home park redevelopment to public hearing

Photo: Kerr Properties

West Kelowna councillor Stephen Johnston calls a potential decision to displace people from the home in the name of progress a "challenging situation."

"I understand the severity of this application."

Johnston and Mayor Gord Milsom were the only councillors to speak on the application which, if eventually approved by council, could displace renters and owners of manufactured homes at Shady Acres on Marshall Road.

Kerr Properties, owners of the park, are asking the property be rezoned to light industrial to make way for an industrial park.

Most people living within the park are seniors, people with disabilities or mental health issues.

While sympathetic to their plight and the dim prospects of finding someplace comparable to live, Johnston did join the rest of council in giving the application first and second reading and forwarding it to a public hearing.

"I am going to support it going through first and second because I want it to get to public hearing. I'd like hear from the community on it as well Kerr Properties," said Johnston.

"I hear the concerns of the community and I am going to support it getting through to public hearing so we can make those concerns known here at the council table."

Owners and renters at Shady Acres are eligible for various forms of compensation based on their situation, however many have reached out to the city to say that compensation is not nearly enough to find a place to live.

"What council has seen from all the submissions received today is that it is extremely challenging to find something comparable in the form of purchasing a manufactured home or even in the form of subsidized rentals," said planner Chris Oliver when asked about the ability of those in the park to find suitable accommodations.

Milsom says the issue only serves to underscore the great need for more subsidized housing in the city.

And while the city does hope to hear soon from CMHC on its application for monies from the Housing Accelerator Fund, he acknowledges it won't meet the immediate need.

He also pointed out the property owner did meet city policy guidelines and met, and in some cases surpassed provincial legislation.

The public hearing will take place in the new year.