Stewart looks back on eventful year as he prepares to retire as Kelowna West MLA

Photo: Castanet Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart.

Heading into his final year in the BC Legislature, Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart is looking back on an eventful and challenging 2023 for many of his constituents.

He’s still reflecting on what was done and what needs to be changed after the fraught days in August when the McDougall Creek wildfire destroyed homes and other property and had much of the Westside on evacuation order or alert for several days.

Before the inferno roared out of control, Stewart had been getting twice-weekly updates from the BC Wildfire Service.

“It was a long, difficult fire season, but we suspected that there was a certain lack of resources and ability to get on these things. And what happened is that they were strained because of all the other wildfires and prioritizing etc.

“That was speculation until I recently had a meeting with the employees who actually fought the fire and they were telling us a very different story,” said Stewart who adds it’s one of the reasons BC United has put revamping BC Wildfire Services in its new platform as we head toward a provincial election in 2024.

He was also disappointed with how the NDP government rolled out Emergency Support Services for those forced out of their homes by the fire.

“During the fires I met multiple times during the day with the minister’s staff trying to find solutions as to how we could better deliver the service of just getting people that needed accommodation some support for food or pets or whatever.

“On the appearance there was lots of activities going on at Royal Lepage Place but the results were terrible. They were inexcusable, and frankly, there needs to be some level of accountability,” Stewart added.

It was only a couple months after the fire emergency, on Oct. 25, that BC United announced Stewart would not be running in the next election. He was first elected in 2009, stepped aside in 2013 so former premier Christy Clark could run in his seat and then put his name forward again in a 2018 by-election after she resigned from office. He won that vote and captured the Kelowna-West seat again in 2020.

When asked about the recent shift to more polarized politics in the country and province, the long-time MLA said people running for office need to realize that to get things done they will have to move more to the centre.

“There’s always those people that think government doesn’t do enough for the people that are unfortunate enough or can’t find their way to having housing or a job or whatever, and end up requiring social assistance, and it’s never enough.

“On the flip side, there’s people that think we’re not being hard enough on anybody and, you know, everybody that’s down on the Rail Trail should be arrested or locked away, or something crazy like that.”

In his final year in office, the longtime MLA hopes to make some headway on issues like wildfire prevention, homelessness and the opioid crisis. He is also concerned the NDP’s short-term rental legislation goes too far and could hurt the local tourism industry.

Another worrying development that he spoke about recently in the legislature is the state of the Okanagan wine industry. Two extreme cold snaps over the past two winters wiped out over 50 percent of the crop. Stewart, who founded Quails’ Gate winery with his father in 1989, says better than one-third of the industry has to go through a full replant.

“It’s going to take time to work this out. It’s impacting the wineries because the wineries didn’t get the grapes that they needed over the last two years and now we’re seeing closures.” He says that could also hurt the tourism sector that relies on wineries to draw visitors to the valley.

“They’re counting on tourists to come back and we don’t want to be telling them a story of negativity. We want to talk about, you know what? It’s a bit of a reset of maybe growing different grape varieties and rootstocks. So we’re working on that.

“It’s going to be noticeable, the long-term financial impacts on the community, but most noticeably probably on the individual growers that are going to be faced with having to replant. And can they afford to replant and farm for three years to get crops coming back in? It’s a big issue,” Stewart notes.

So far, BC United has not named a candidate for the new riding of West Kelowna-Peachland that will incorporate part of Stewart’s current constituency. The 43rd British Columbia general election will be held on or before October 19, 2024.