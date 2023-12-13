Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant could be fully operational by the end of the week

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant could be fully up and running by the end of the week.

Director of engineering and operations Allen Fillion passed on the good new to city council Tuesday afternoon.

According to Fillion, the second phase of getting the $75 million water treatment plant on line is going smoothly and could be complete within days.

He says testing for West Kelowna Estates customers is complete and they will be on line this week.

Some testing is still taking place for Sunnyside water system customers. If that testing going smoothly, the taps should be turned on for those customers by the end of the week,

If they run into some problems, it could be early next week before their water supply flows from the new plant.

The first phase, connecting Rose Valley-Lakeview customers was successfully completed last month.

The city is planning a grand opening celebration for sometime in the new year.