West Kelowna council looking at ways to reduce double digit tax increase

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

"(There's) A lot of fluff in this budget and it will be easy to cut."

Those comments were from West Kelowna Coun. Stephen Johnston on Tuesday as West Kelowna council had its first public discussion around the city's proposed 2024 budget.

The budget, presented to council last week includes an 11.41 per cent tax increase, more than double the previous high of five per cent.

Johnston, who said he expects five to six per cent budgets to probably be the new normal moving forward, also laid some of the blame for where the city is at the feet of previous councils.

"Cutting (the budget) for appearances got us where we are," he said, referring to measures by previous councils to keep budgets low.

Coun. Jason Friesen said he is struggling with both aspects of the budget, managing people's expectations around service levels while keeping in mind their financial constraints.

"I'm empathetic but understand people expect a certain level of service," said Friesen. "This is a struggle, this is all very stressful.

Coun. Tasha Da Silva suggested that, while cuts need to be made, she doesn't want it cut to the point where it will have an adverse affect on future budgets.

"We have to bring the percentage down to where we are fiscally responsible while increasing services where we can," said Da Silva.

"We need to slow down," added Coun. Garrett Millsap.

"We have $10.2 million (Growing Communities Fund) in the bank. I'm prepared to spend it all.

"We can't go to 11.4 per cent when we have $10.2 million in the bank. We're sitting on a slush fund and we need to use it."

Council will continue reviewing the budget Wednesday afternoon before doing a line-by-line review to determine what's in and what's out early in the new year.

A year ago, council was presented with a 6.75 per cent budget before whittling it down to 5 per cent.