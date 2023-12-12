West Kelowna residents have one last chance to walk through iconic 'Gables' house

Photo: Google Street View

Central Okanagan residents will have a chance to tour the inside of one of West Kelowna's more iconic homes this weekend.

Most people are familiar with the multi-coloured home at the corner of Bering Road and Old Okanagan Highway, but may not be familiar with its history.

Stephen Graham, whose family owns the home, will open the doors for people to tour the inside of the home.

Speaking with Castanet, Graham says people always comment on the exterior of the home but wonder what it looks like inside.

You'll get that chance this weekend before it eventually meets up with the wrecking ball.

You can tour the home Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a donation to the food bank.

While Graham's family didn't purchase the property until the early 70s, he says it's his understanding the original home was built more than 100 years ago.

"The centre portion of the house as we found it, the original 20 X 25 foot farmhouse was built prior to 1918," he says.

"The floor of that house still exists essentially in the centre of the house that stands there now."

Graham says his father, brother and himself scavenged wood and materials from buildings under demolition to build the house as it sits today.

"There is pretty extensive millwork and a massive brick fireplace. The interior hearth is about five feet wide by three-and-a-half feet tall.

"Everything was custom made by my dad."

While the home did win a heritage award, Graham says it couldn't realistically be designated as a heritage home.

"The wood in the original floor boards and the joists are the only part that is really historical.

"But saying that, because we salvaged material from buildings being dismantled at the time, some of the wood may be upwards of 100 years old as well."

Graham is presently trying to transition the property into 14 units of affordable housing.