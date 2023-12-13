Bylands win award for lifetime of outstanding service

Photo: Bylands Garden Centre John and Maria Byland received the Lifetime of Outstanding Service Award at the 2023 BCLNA gala.

The owners of Bylands Nurseries and Bylands Garden Centre have been recognized for their years of contributions.

John and Maria Byland were given the Lifetime of Outstanding Service award at the recent British Columbia Landscape and Nursery Association awards ceremony. It’s bestowed by past presidents for exceptional service and contributions to the association and the industry.

“John and Maria have been actively involved with the BCLNA for over 40 years. They have believed in contributing to our industry through service. Their companies, Bylands Nurseries Ltd. and Bylands Garden Centre, have been recognized with numerous industry awards for outstanding business practices and environmental stewardship over the years,” read a social media post.

The post was shared to the Lakeview Heights Facebook group by a local resident who paid tribute to the couple for everything they have done over the years, from donations to KGH to helping local schools and community gardens.

Bylands Nurseries Ltd. has been in operation for over 60 years and remains family-owned and operated. It grows plants on 450 acres of land, mostly in West Kelowna, and ships across North America.

The business was founded by by Adrian Byland and his wife Katie, shortly after they came to Canada from Holland in 1953. When Adrian Byland died in 1982, son John took of the managing of the nursery and Maria took over running the garden centre.

The BCLNA Awards Gala took place in Burnaby on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.