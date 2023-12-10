Fire crews rescue man from icy slope on Bear Lake Main overnight

Photo: WKFR Firefighters work together Saturday night to rescue a man from an icy Bear Lake Main.

Local firefighters rescued a man on Bear Lake Main forestry road Saturday night, after the man's vehicle went down an icy slope.

At about 8:30 p.m., shortly after fire crews were called to a fire on Bartley Road, firefighters from West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Wilson’s Landing Fire Department responded about eight kilometres up the the icy forestry road off Westside road.

“Arriving units found a single vehicle over the bank, approximately 70 feet down an extremely steep and treacherous slope,” said WKFR Deputy Chief Brent Watson.

“A firefighter was lowered down the bank equipped with a specialized harness to bring the patient – who was out of the vehicle – back up the slope.”

Watson says the man was shaken, but uninjured.

“There were no injuries, and aside from icy, snow covered roads, the rescue was conducted without issue,” Watson said.