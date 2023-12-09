West Kelowna Fire Rescue successfully knock down structure fire on Bartley Road

Photo: WKFR

A structure fire broke out in West Kelowna Saturday evening.

Just before 6 pm this evening, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2000 block of Bartley Road in West Kelowna.

WKFR says that upon arrival, crews found a large shed on fire with road sand and heavy equipment inside.

"The fire was quickly extinguished, allowing the equipment to be safely removed without incident. The fire is not suspicious and may have been caused by a faulty wood stove in the structure," said a release from WKFR.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded with three Engines, two Safeties and a Command Unit.