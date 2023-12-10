Sip into the Season offers chance to support local business, savour local wines

Photo: Contributed

Wine and the picturesque landscapes of West Kelowna are once again on display today during the Westside Wine Trail’s annual Sip into the Season event.

The celebration is running Sunday between noon and 5 p.m.

Everyone who buys a ticket will receive a Christmas flight featuring a curated selection of one red and one white wine, paired with cookies. Organizers recommend you visit a minimum of three and a maximum of six of the 12 participating wineries, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the fun and wine-paired flavours without feeling rushed.

Each winery will be decorated for the season, and some will have pop-ups featuring local vendors.

Not only does Sip into the Season give patrons a chance to enjoy the holiday season while supporting local businesses, but proceeds from the event will go to Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Participating wineries are Beaumont, Grizzli, Volcanic Hills, Little Straw, Mt.Boucherie, Quails’ Gate, Mission Hill, The Gallery, Niche, Off the Grid, Kalala and Ciao Bella.

For more information, tickets and updates, visit the Sip into the Season website here.