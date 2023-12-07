West Kelowna jewelry company hosts festive fundraiser for Mama for Mamas

Photo: Danielle Scheven Carolily is hosting a fundraiser for Mamas for Mamas at Lakeside Brewing on Dec. 14.

West Kelowna jewelry company Carolily is giving back this holiday season after a very successful year on the international stage.

The mother-daughter team of Donna and Danielle Scheven is hosting a festive fundraiser, with proceeds going to support Mamas for Mamas.

“We are excited to welcome community members and friends to Lakesider Brewing on December 14 to help us raise funds and awareness for Mamas for Mamas,” says Danielle. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with new and old friends, and share in some holiday spirit.”

Tickets are priced at $25 or $35, with $10 or $20 respectively from each ticket being donated to Mamas for Mamas. Carolily Jewelry will also be available, with 15% of sales donated.

“We are also looking for donations from local businesses for the event,” Donna shares. “We hope to make this evening a great success”.

Last month they held a jewelry drive, with hundreds of pieces donated for women in need.

Donna and Danielle are wrapping up a whirlwind year. Carolily creations were featured during Paris Fashion Week and at a Rolls Royce even in London in October, after several spreads in international fashion magazines including Vogue, Glamour and Vanity Fair.