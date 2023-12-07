Drifting sailboat beaches at La Casa Resort

Photo: La Casa Resort A sailboat has grounded on the beach at La Casa Resort along Westside Road.

There’s an unwanted guest on the beach at La Casa Resort on the Westside.

A sailboat ran aground on the shoreline on Dec. 1, and it’s still there.

The resort posted photos to a local Facebook group, but so far no one has come to claim the vessel. It’s hoping that someone will recognize the boat on Castanet and make arrangement to remove it from the beach.

The boat is resting in very shallow water, tipped to one side against a large rock with it’s rudder out of the water.

If you recognize this vessel, are the owner or know the owner, contact La Casa Resort at 778-475-1551 or email [email protected].