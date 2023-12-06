West Kelowna photo makes Time magazine's top 100 photos of 2023

Photo: Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press This photo of the McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna was one of TIME's top 100 photos of 2023.

A photograph of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna in August has been included in Time Magazine’s top photos of 2023.

The photo captured on Aug. 18 by Darryl Dyck of The Canadian Press shows flames encroaching on homes at night.

The photo was selected as the first image in Time's year-in-review gallery, which includes a wide variety of photos from across the globe ranging from a panda bear caring for newborn cubs in Korea to a child crying on a school bus after a mass shooting in the U.S.

“What has become clear in 2023—a year dominated by the rapid rise of AI imagery—is that photojournalism has become more important than ever. The storytellers who are dedicated to bearing witness to events across the globe in real time are critical in providing lucidity to an otherwise muddled world,” said Time’s director of photography Katherine Pomerantz.