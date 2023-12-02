Car crash involving deer snarls traffic in West Kelowna

Photo: Google Maps

A vehicle crash involving a deer on Highway 97 near Boucherie Rd. has snarled traffic southbound Saturday afternoon.

Castanet received a news tip at approximately 3:50 p.m. that a deer was struck by a vehicle in the middle of the highway while it was trying to cross the road.

According to the witness, the deer is still in the middle of the highway and is halting traffic at the intersection where the Hwy 97 meets Boucherie Rd.

The witness tells Castanet the crash involved two vehicles, a red truck and a white and grey Honda.

At this time it is not known if there are any injuries.

Expect delays southbound through West Kelowna.