Two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Daimler Rd. slows traffic

Photo: Contributed

A two-vehicle crash has occurred at the intersection of Highway 97 and Daimler Rd. in West Kelowna Friday night.

The vehicle incident looks to involve a white SUV and a white car, with the SUV appearing to have damage to the back passenger wheel, while the car has severe damage to the front of the vehicle on the passenger side.

Emergency crews are on scene and it is not yet known at this time if there are any injuries to the people involved.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays heading southbound.

Castanet has reached out to emergency services and will update the story when more information becomes available.