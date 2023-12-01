Ministry reviewing repair design for Westside Road overpass

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says no specific time frame has been set for repairs to the Westside Road overpass.

A chunk of concrete was ripped from the overpass more than eight weeks ago when the arm of an excavator being hauled by a southbound truck clipped the bottom of the overpass.

In a brief email seeking comment, the ministry says the design for repairs to the overpass has been completed and is being reviewed by the ministry.

"The schedule for repairs will be determined once the ministry’s review is complete," the email says.

"The outside lane of the Westside Road overpass will remain closed until the repairs are complete."

The carrier was suspended nine days and violation tickets were issued as a result. No one was hurt.

According to information from the transportation ministry this was the 13th incident of a bridge or overpass being struck. Two more incidents have taken place since.