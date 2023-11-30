Wilson's Landing looking to bulk up fire department after devastating wildfire season

Photo: Wilson's Landing Fire Department

Wilson's Landing Fire Department is looking to recruit some new members.

Following the McDougall Creek wildfire, the Wilson's Landing Fire Department needs more help now more than ever and are looking for the right-fit candidates to send in an application.

The Wilson's Landing Fire Department will be kicking off their recruitment campaign and hoping to bring in some additional on-call firefighters.

"Prospective members must reside within an eight-kilometre radius of Station 42 at 2396 Westside Road, be between the age of 19 and 65 and be in good physical condition," said an RDCO news release.

Those interested in applying are asked to join the upcoming recruitment information session happening Dec. 7 at Station 42 starting at 6:30 p.m.

“We are searching for individuals who want to represent their community and make a positive difference in the lives of others. Our team values continuous learning and practice and will provide opportunities for recruits to learn and grow while forming lifelong relationships that extend beyond the call of duty," said Paul Zydowicz, Wilson’s Landing Fire Chief.

Interested applicants can complete the paid-on-call firefighter application form and bring it in-person to the information session on Dec. 7.